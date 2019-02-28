Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Adelaide Zengler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adelaide S. Zengler

Obituary Flowers

Adelaide S. Zengler Obituary
Adelaide S.

Zengler

Visitation will be held Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) where services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Doug Hiesy officiating. Interment will take place at North Lawn Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home

North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.