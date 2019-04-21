|
|
Adeline V.
Mazzarella
age 99, died Friday. She was a life resident of Canton, retired from Rold Gold Foods after 24 years of service and was a member Saint Anthony Catholic Church.
Preceded in death by her husband, Ralph M. Mazzarella, parents, Luigi and Raffaela Tersigni, sisters and brothers-in-law, Rose and Alex Bernardini and Mary and Stephen Frannyish, brothers and sisters-in-law, Nicholas and Nora Terse and Dominick and Margaret Terse and four infant brothers.
Survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Services are private. Burial will be in Saint John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Anthony Catholic Church. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2019