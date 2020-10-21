1/1
Adone T. "Cal" Calderone
1920 - 2020
Adone T. "Cal" Calderone

Age 100, of Massillon, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. He was born June 11, 1920 in Italy, while his parents were traveling, a son of the late Valerio and Adelina (Campana) Calderone, was raised and lived most of his life in Niles, Ohio, coming to Canton in 2006. Cal was a 1938 graduate of Niles McKinley High School. He also graduated from the U. S. Navy School of Music in Washington, D.C. and the General Electric School of Business. He retired from John Hancock Insurance Company, after 30 years' service as an agent and Manager. Cal was a long-time member of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, both in Niles. Music and family were Cal's life, and he was a member of the W. D. Packard Concert Band in Warren since it's beginning in 1955 as principal tubist. He played and directed the band over 50 years and was Executive Director from 1982-2005. Cal also played in the U. S. Navy Band in Washington, D.C. and the National Symphony Orchestra. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and is the oldest Navy Pearl harbor survivor in this area. He played in the Navy Band on the U.S.S. West Virginia where he played tuba and string bass. His band was playing on the U.S.S. Arizona on Dec. 6th, 1941 for a band contest, and were invited to stay overnight, but he had duty in the morning on his ship, and the rest of his band mates stayed and were killed on Dec. 7th, 1941.

Cal is survived by his wife, Carrie Calderone, with whom he celebrated their 75th Wedding Anniversary on March 17th; two sons, Greg Calderone and Ronald Calderone; a grand-daughter, Jenna Calderone, and a great-grandson, Jaxon Clites.

A private family service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Hospice Chaplain Joseph Kampert officiating. There will be no visitation. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery following cremation. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneral homes.com

Published in The Repository on Oct. 21, 2020.
