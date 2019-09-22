|
|
Adrian Joseph "Adi" Watkins
age 60, beloved brother and uncle returned to God on September 11, 2019. Born on April 9, 1959 in Lurgan Northern Ireland to the late Jack and Lauri Watkins (Litz). Adrian enjoyed fishing, car shows, and garage sales.
He is survived by his siblings Paul, Patricia, Deirdre, Noel, Stephen, and many nieces and nephews. He will be forever loved, forever missed, and forever in our hearts... "Our babbies ". Memorial Service will be held Thursday 9/26 at 10 a.m. at: Peoples Baptist Church, 701 17th St SE Canton 44707. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday September 27, at 10 a.m. at: Visitation of Mary Parish 55 Broad St Akron 44305. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Adrian's memory to: Cleveland Clinic Akron Hospice Care Center 3358 Ridgewood Rd Akron 44333. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Sept. 22, 2019