|
|
|
Adrian Joseph "Adi" Watkins
Memorial Service will be held Thursday, September 26, at 10 a.m. at: Peoples Baptist Church, 701 17th St SE Canton 44707. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday September 27, at 10 a.m. at: Visitation of Mary Parish 55 Broad St Akron 44305. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Adrian's memory to: Cleveland Clinic Akron Hospice Care Center 3358 Ridgewood Rd Akron 44333.
www.lamiellfuneralhome.
com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Sept. 25, 2019