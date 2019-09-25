Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Peoples Baptist Church
701 17th St SE
Canton, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Visitation of Mary Parish
55 Broad St
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adrian Watkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adrian Joseph "Adi" Watkins

Send Flowers
Adrian Joseph "Adi" Watkins Obituary
Adrian Joseph "Adi" Watkins

Memorial Service will be held Thursday, September 26, at 10 a.m. at: Peoples Baptist Church, 701 17th St SE Canton 44707. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday September 27, at 10 a.m. at: Visitation of Mary Parish 55 Broad St Akron 44305. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Adrian's memory to: Cleveland Clinic Akron Hospice Care Center 3358 Ridgewood Rd Akron 44333.

www.lamiellfuneralhome.

com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adrian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.