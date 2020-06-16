Adrian M. PasswatersAge 82, passed away on June 14, 2020 in Louisville, Ohio. He was born March 13, 1938 in Cambridge, Ohio to the late Kenneth E. & Geneva B. (Mathews) Passwaters. He moved to Canton when he was three years old and lived in the Canton, East Canton, and Louisville area, with the last 53 years residing in Louisville. He attended Canton South High School. He was a member of Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church in Louisville for 61 years, where he spent many years as an usher. He retired from The Timken Company after thirty years. After retiring, he worked for Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home for 20 years, until his health declined.Adrian is survived by his wife Patty, who he married June 21, 1958; daughter, Cynthia (Joseph) Raber; three grandchildren, Karen (Justin) Cooke, Gregory (Samantha) Raber, and Sarah (Alexis) Cup; sisters-in-law, Donna (Howard) Boyd of Louisville, and Linda (Loren) Cochran of Malvern; and brother-in-law, Robert (Sandy) Jensen of Canton.Calling hours will be held Wednesday 10-11 a.m. with funeral services following at 11:30 a.m. at Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville, with Dave Seaman officiating. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Canton. We ask that those attending the memorial please wear a proper protective mask and practice safe distancing requirements while at the funeral home. Memorial donations can be made to Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online atPaquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory330-875-2811Serving Ohio Families Since 1867