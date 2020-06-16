Adrian M. Passwaters
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Adrian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adrian M. Passwaters

Age 82, passed away on June 14, 2020 in Louisville, Ohio. He was born March 13, 1938 in Cambridge, Ohio to the late Kenneth E. & Geneva B. (Mathews) Passwaters. He moved to Canton when he was three years old and lived in the Canton, East Canton, and Louisville area, with the last 53 years residing in Louisville. He attended Canton South High School. He was a member of Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church in Louisville for 61 years, where he spent many years as an usher. He retired from The Timken Company after thirty years. After retiring, he worked for Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home for 20 years, until his health declined.

Adrian is survived by his wife Patty, who he married June 21, 1958; daughter, Cynthia (Joseph) Raber; three grandchildren, Karen (Justin) Cooke, Gregory (Samantha) Raber, and Sarah (Alexis) Cup; sisters-in-law, Donna (Howard) Boyd of Louisville, and Linda (Loren) Cochran of Malvern; and brother-in-law, Robert (Sandy) Jensen of Canton.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday 10-11 a.m. with funeral services following at 11:30 a.m. at Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville, with Dave Seaman officiating. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Canton. We ask that those attending the memorial please wear a proper protective mask and practice safe distancing requirements while at the funeral home. Memorial donations can be made to Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at

www.paqueletfalk.com

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved