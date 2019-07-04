|
|
|
Afton H. Taylor
Funeral services will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 am in Rivertree Christian Church, Jackson Campus, 7373 Portage St NW, Massillon, OH 44646. Internment in North Lawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 5 - 8 pm at Rivertree Christian Church, Jackson Campus and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church from 10 – 11 am. (The family requests those attending the services to wear blue in memory of Afton's favorite color.) Memorial donations may be made to Christian Aid Ministries – Rapid Response Services, P.O Box 360, Berlin, OH 44610. The family would like to give a special thanks to Antrim Fire and Rescue for their hard work and service.
Published in The Repository on July 4, 2019