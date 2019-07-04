Home

Services

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rivertree Christian Church, Jackson Campus
7373 Portage St NW
Massillon, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rivertree Christian Church, Jackson Campus
7373 Portage St NW
Massillon, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Rivertree Christian Church, Jackson Campus
7373 Portage St NW
Massillon, OH
View Map
AFTON H. TAYLOR Obituary
Afton H. Taylor

Funeral services will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 am in Rivertree Christian Church, Jackson Campus, 7373 Portage St NW, Massillon, OH 44646. Internment in North Lawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 5 - 8 pm at Rivertree Christian Church, Jackson Campus and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church from 10 – 11 am. (The family requests those attending the services to wear blue in memory of Afton's favorite color.) Memorial donations may be made to Christian Aid Ministries – Rapid Response Services, P.O Box 360, Berlin, OH 44610. The family would like to give a special thanks to Antrim Fire and Rescue for their hard work and service.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on July 4, 2019
