Agnes M. (Intoccio) Norcia
Agnes (Intoccio) M. Norcia

age 91 of Canton, passed away early Friday morning. Born in Canton to the late James and Rose (Ross) Intoccio, she was preceded in death by her husband Michael Norcia, and brother Carl "Bing" Intoccio. Agnes is survived by her sons Mark (Karen) Norcia of Canton, Jim (Cindy) Norcia of Atlanta, GA, grandchildren Tia (Michael) Trissel of Canton, Jessica (Eric) Combs, Andrew J. Norcia all of Atlanta, GA, great granddaughter Madison Combs, and sister Rose Blair.

Family and friends will be received on Monday from 10 to 11 am at the Rossi Family Funeral Home with services to follow at 11:00. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Luke's Memory Care (220 Applegrove St. NE, North Canton, OH 44720). Social distancing will be observed and masks are required.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rossi Funeral Home
OCT
19
Service
11:00 AM
Rossi Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
