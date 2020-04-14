|
|
Agnes "Belle" Schaefer
Age 86, of Minerva, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Crandall Medical Center. She was born Jan. 22, 1934 in Spring Mountain, Ohio to John and Agnes (Kirkpatrick) Rohrer. She graduated from Bolivar High School. She worked as a Medical Assistant at North Canton Medical Group and the State Capital Building in Kentucky. She was a keypunch operator at National Machinery in Tiffin, Ohio, and worked at Hoopes Fertilizer in Minerva. She was a member of the Minerva First Christian Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack E. Schaefer, who died April 21, 2017; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Schaefer; two sisters, Mary Shaffer and an infant sister; three brothers, David, Donald and Ben Rohrer; two grandsons, Jamie and Heath. She is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Schaefer of Minerva, Jack (JoAnn) Schaefer of North Canton; a grandson, Jeremy (Adrian) Schaefer.
Private family services will be held with Chaplain Joanne Dota. Burial will be held at Liberty Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of the Valley. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2020