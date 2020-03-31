The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Resources
More Obituaries for Al Braz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Al "Big Al" Braz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Al "Big Al" Braz Obituary
Al "Big Al" Braz

Passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020 after a period of declining health. Al was born on February 8, 1930 in Taunton, Mass. to Anthony and Alice Braz. He resided in the Canton/Massillon area for most of his life. Al proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict where he was a member of Underwater Demolition Team #3, a prelude to the NAVY SEALS. He was a captured Prisoner of War during the time and the circumstances were never made public. Al spent over 40 years as the Truck/Fleet Manager for Waikem Ford. Due to his loving wife and Church of Christ support, Al found the Lord later in life and was baptized a few years ago.

Al was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Alice Petrack, and his son, David Eisenbrei in 2012. He is survived by his loving wife, Billie Braz; son, Carl (Karen) Eisenbrei, and grandchildren, Marissa Eisenbrei, Andrew Eisenbrei, Kaley Eisenbrei; brother, Norman Vieira; and sister, Lucretia Surgeoner. A special thanks to the staff at Amherst Meadows Assisted Living Center and Harbor Light Hospice. The management and staff were second to none and we will be forever grateful. Words will never be able to reflect our sincere appreciation.

A PRIVATE family service will be conducted by Glenn Hawkins of Massillon Church of Christ at Paquelet and Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home in Massillon. LiveStreaming will be available for the public at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020 by going to www.paquelet and clicking on Al's obituary page. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Massillon Church of Christ or Harbor Light Hospice.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Al's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now