Al "Big Al" Braz
Passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020 after a period of declining health. Al was born on February 8, 1930 in Taunton, Mass. to Anthony and Alice Braz. He resided in the Canton/Massillon area for most of his life. Al proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict where he was a member of Underwater Demolition Team #3, a prelude to the NAVY SEALS. He was a captured Prisoner of War during the time and the circumstances were never made public. Al spent over 40 years as the Truck/Fleet Manager for Waikem Ford. Due to his loving wife and Church of Christ support, Al found the Lord later in life and was baptized a few years ago.
Al was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Alice Petrack, and his son, David Eisenbrei in 2012. He is survived by his loving wife, Billie Braz; son, Carl (Karen) Eisenbrei, and grandchildren, Marissa Eisenbrei, Andrew Eisenbrei, Kaley Eisenbrei; brother, Norman Vieira; and sister, Lucretia Surgeoner. A special thanks to the staff at Amherst Meadows Assisted Living Center and Harbor Light Hospice. The management and staff were second to none and we will be forever grateful. Words will never be able to reflect our sincere appreciation.
A PRIVATE family service will be conducted by Glenn Hawkins of Massillon Church of Christ at Paquelet and Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home in Massillon. LiveStreaming will be available for the public at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020 by going to www.paquelet and clicking on Al's obituary page. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Massillon Church of Christ or Harbor Light Hospice.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 31, 2020