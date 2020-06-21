Alan D. Stinson
Alan D. Stinson

Age 69, of Canton, passed away Wed., June 17, 2020 from complications of open-heart surgery. Alan was born Sept. 21, 1950 in Canton, a son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Zeck) Stinson, and was a life resident. He was a 1968 graduate of McKinley High School and a 1972 graduate of Kent State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education and Science. Alan retired from Canton City School District after a thirty-year career as an educator, coach and athletic director at Crenshaw Middle School. After retirement he joined his wife Marcia at Woody's Root Beer Stand. For the past thirteen years Alan and Marcia spent winters in N. Fort Myers, Fla., where he really enjoyed golf and was President of his golf league.

Alan is survived by his wife, Marcia Stinson, with whom he would have celebrated their 20th Wedding Anniversary on July 22nd; a daughter and son, Lisa (Mark) Vogley and Scott Stinson; one sister and one brother, Dianne (Bill) Barnes and Mark Stinson; and his beloved dogs, Beau and Lexy.

According to Alan's wishes there will be no visitation or services. Because of his love for his dogs, contributions in Alan's memory may be made to For Paws Blue Cross Animal Hospital, 1396 South Main St., North Canton, OH 44720. The Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 456-4766

Published in The Repository on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
