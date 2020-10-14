1/1
ALAN DAWSON
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan Dawson

age 78, of Canton, OH, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born May 26, 1942, in Brooklyn, NY, to Tom and Mae Dawson. Even though he came to Ohio in 1960, Alan was always in a "New York state of mind." Muskingum University in New Concord, OH is where Alan began his Ohio adventures. He earned his B.A. in Speech and began his acting career as a lead in "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Alan appeared in over 40 plays and musicals during his lifetime. He earned his M.A. in Theatre at Kent State University in his spare time, appearing one summer at Porthouse Theatre. At Muskingum he made so many wonderful friends, including his beloved wife, Sandy, whom he met as a freshman in French class. This past June they were married for 52 years. Teaching and directing plays was his career. He was a drama coach and then a middle school English teacher. Alan loved all his students. He used many antics to keep the kids interested and entertained. Their love for him was reciprocated. Alan retired from Perry Local Schools in 1992. He always told me to say in his obituary that he taught all over Stark County. Besides acting, he always wanted to learn how to swim. So, who better than Coach Rob Snowberger to teach him. Alan went on to earn his Water Safety Instructor license and was a scuba diver. He taught swimming in the evenings to adults who wanted to learn how to swim. Alan was always a teacher at heart.

Alan is preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, Tom and Don Dawson; his sister, Ruth; and his in-laws, Fred and Ethel Paradis. He leaves behind his wife, Sandy; his sister-in-law, Sue Paradis; his brother-in-law, Larry Paradis and his wife, Sally; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. His love for animals was powerful, especially his dog Jack.

A private burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11 AM at Zion United Church of Christ with visitation following the service. If you wish to send a memorial donation in his name, you could choose Zion UCC (415 South Main Street, North Canton, OH 44720) or For Paws Animal Hospital for their For Paws Project for the treatment of injured and sick animals (1396 South Main Street, North Canton, OH 44720). "But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength/ they will mount up with wings as Eagles." Isaiah 40:31. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
Zion United Church of Christ
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Zion United Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vrabel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 13, 2020
Here is a hug from me
Janice Huffman
Friend
October 13, 2020
Oh Sandy. I am so sorry to see this Happy loving face here. Take care of you. Love to you
Jan Huffman
Janice Huffman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved