age 78, of Canton, OH, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born May 26, 1942, in Brooklyn, NY, to Tom and Mae Dawson. Even though he came to Ohio in 1960, Alan was always in a "New York state of mind." Muskingum University in New Concord, OH is where Alan began his Ohio adventures. He earned his B.A. in Speech and began his acting career as a lead in "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Alan appeared in over 40 plays and musicals during his lifetime. He earned his M.A. in Theatre at Kent State University in his spare time, appearing one summer at Porthouse Theatre. At Muskingum he made so many wonderful friends, including his beloved wife, Sandy, whom he met as a freshman in French class. This past June they were married for 52 years. Teaching and directing plays was his career. He was a drama coach and then a middle school English teacher. Alan loved all his students. He used many antics to keep the kids interested and entertained. Their love for him was reciprocated. Alan retired from Perry Local Schools in 1992. He always told me to say in his obituary that he taught all over Stark County. Besides acting, he always wanted to learn how to swim. So, who better than Coach Rob Snowberger to teach him. Alan went on to earn his Water Safety Instructor license and was a scuba diver. He taught swimming in the evenings to adults who wanted to learn how to swim. Alan was always a teacher at heart.



Alan is preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, Tom and Don Dawson; his sister, Ruth; and his in-laws, Fred and Ethel Paradis. He leaves behind his wife, Sandy; his sister-in-law, Sue Paradis; his brother-in-law, Larry Paradis and his wife, Sally; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. His love for animals was powerful, especially his dog Jack.



A private burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11 AM at Zion United Church of Christ with visitation following the service. If you wish to send a memorial donation in his name, you could choose Zion UCC (415 South Main Street, North Canton, OH 44720) or For Paws Animal Hospital for their For Paws Project for the treatment of injured and sick animals (1396 South Main Street, North Canton, OH 44720). "But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength/ they will mount up with wings as Eagles." Isaiah 40:31. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



