Alan Dawson



A private burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. There will be a memorial service (TOMORROW) Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11 AM at Zion United Church of Christ with visitation following the service. If you wish to send a memorial donation in his name, you could choose Zion UCC (415 South Main Street, North Canton, OH 44720) or For Paws Animal Hospital for their For Paws Project for the treatment of injured and sick animals (1396 South Main Street, North Canton, OH 44720).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store