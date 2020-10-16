Alan Dawson

1/
A private burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. There will be a memorial service (TOMORROW) Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11 AM at Zion United Church of Christ with visitation following the service. If you wish to send a memorial donation in his name, you could choose Zion UCC (415 South Main Street, North Canton, OH 44720) or For Paws Animal Hospital for their For Paws Project for the treatment of injured and sick animals (1396 South Main Street, North Canton, OH 44720).

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
Zion United Church of Christ
OCT
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Zion United Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
October 15, 2020
Dear Sandy, So sorry to hear of Alan’s passing, he was one of a kind and how wonderful you shared a loving life together. I’m sure Doug and June greeted him in heaven along with all his loved ones. Hug and blessings to you.
Donna Mathias
Friend
October 15, 2020
Mike Griggs
Friend
October 15, 2020
Mr. Dawson was one of my all time favorite teachers. His joy for educating and love of his students made us want to learn. He taught my eighth grade language arts class at Middlebranch and I am a better person because of him.
Katie (Shackle) Watson
Student
October 15, 2020
October 15, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mr. Dawson’s passing. He was one of my favorite teachers...his drama class was the best!!!
Heather Fisher
Student
October 15, 2020
One of my most memorable teachers. Always with a laugh and a smile. Watching his Alfred P Doolittle inspired me to be on the Mian stage at the PG one day and happy to say I did! God Speed.
Sarah Howes McIntosh
Friend
October 14, 2020
I was fortunate enough to have Alan as a dramatics director, a teacher, and a friend. I met him while in high school in Massillon, Ohio, not long after he began teaching, and immediately saw his passion for the theater and the arts.
Over the years, he was a friend to my entire family, and earned my respect and admiration.
I know that Sandy can take comfort in the thoughts and prayers of so many people that were touched by Alan's life.
He will be sorely missed.
Dr. David Mulnick
Friend
October 14, 2020
Rest In Peace Alan. Mary Lou Ianni
Mary Lou Ianni
Friend
October 14, 2020
Sandy,
I’m so sorry to hear of the loss of Mr. Dawson. I always called him Mr. Dawson! He was such an important part of my childhood. I hope he and my mom are kibbutzing together. I’m sure you will miss him but know you have a lifetime of memories to help you through the pain. Our love and prayer to you❤
Edye (Mulnick) Skidmore
Friend
October 14, 2020
Sandy, Sue and family you have my condolences. He was a wonderful teacher and beloved by many. Prayers.
Peggy Reed
Friend
October 14, 2020
I am so sorry to learn of Mr. D's passing. He was a great teacher and instilled in me a love of theater that I enjoy today (on and off stage). He touched many lives. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. God bless.
Jo Ann Pinter
Friend
October 14, 2020
We were so lucky to have Alan as a friend. While he will be missed we are blessed to have many wonderful and funny memories to keep in our hearts. Our love and prayers go out to Sandy and family at this most difficult time.
Jeff and Marcia Rubin
Friend
October 14, 2020
Alan was a rare and precious soul. His kindness, generosity and his wonderful laugh will be missed by everyone who knew him. All our thoughts are with Sandy and the family.
Rod and Sandi Lang
Friend
October 14, 2020
Mr. Dawson was such an amazing teacher, he sparked a live of reading in me and for that I say thank you!
Samantha Conde
Student
October 14, 2020
What a dear man Alan was! My condolences to his beloved Sandy. I used to love his exuberant stories about life as a boy in NYC or his special memories from his teaching career---always smiling, always full of life. No doubt there is great rejoicing in Heaven as this sweet soul has come Home; may his spirit live on in the hearts of all who knew him.




Annie Wells
Friend
October 14, 2020
Alan and I became good friends when he was a teacher and involved in the Canton Player's Guild. My mother (who was involved in the Player's Guild) brought him home and we became good friends almost immediately. I was a student at Akron University at the time and Alan would come over to our house to play the piano, to make us laugh, to convince my mother that I was just "going through a phase". Alan never failed to make me laugh. And I went through many "phases" that my pal Alan always seemed to understand. I loved Alan. He accepted me, he supported everything I did. He was a talented actor. Kind and generous. I miss him.
To Sandy....how very blessed you are to have been loved so deeply by Alan. He was one of a kind of man this world needs more of.
Raven Wolfe (Ruth Meiselman)
Friend
October 14, 2020
I would like to express my deepest sympathies on Alan's passing. We were in The Sunshine Boys at the North Canton Playhouse together many years ago. It was an honor to share the stage with him.
Steve Luke
October 14, 2020
Sandy I am so sorry to hear of Mr. D’s passing. He was a great director and I enjoyed being in Struts and Frets. Please accept my sympathy and know that you are in my prayers. Deb Rope Grpfrey
Deb Rope Gepfrey
Friend
October 14, 2020
Loved that man!!! Will always miss those euchre games and the most wonderful Santa Claus ever. Alan was one of a kind...the best kind.. He is probably totally entertaining all the heavenly angels with his many stories❤❤❤❤❤❤
Sue and Sherm
Friend
October 14, 2020
October 14, 2020
October 14, 2020
Dan and I are so grateful to have benefitted from Mr. Dawson's love of learning and teaching as middle schoolers and to have witnessed the testimony of your long, faithful marriage. We asking the Lord to give His comfort for your heart and soul.
Heidi Jo Fulk
Student
October 14, 2020
This wonderful man was the best mentor a new teacher could ever ask for. He helped me more than anyone else in my entire career. I loved him and am sad beyond belief that he is gone. I am so sorry, Sandy.
Claudia Sammet
Friend
October 13, 2020
Here is a hug from me
Janice Huffman
Friend
October 13, 2020
Oh Sandy. I am so sorry to see this Happy loving face here. Take care of you. Love to you
Jan Huffman
Janice Huffman
Friend
