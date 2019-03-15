|
|
Alan F. Owens 1952-2019
Age 66, of Massillon, passed away Wed., Mar. 13, 2019 in Rose Lane Nursing Home after a courageous battle with cancer. Born Apr. 4, 1952, in Canton, a son of the late Benjamin and Geneva (Young) Owens, he grew up in Waynesburg and lived the last 27 years in Massillon. Alan was a 1970 graduate of Sandy Valley High School and retired in 2009 after 28 years service as a Superintendent for Fred Oliveri Construction Co. He was a member of the former First Presbyterian Church in Waynesburg, Carpenters Local Union #285, the Hall of Fame Luncheon Club and was an avid camper at Long Lake Campground in Lakeville, Ohio.
Survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Tammy Owens, with whom he would have celebrated their 47th Wedding Anniversary on May 27; one daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany (Shawn) Danko and their children, Vincent and Makenzie; one son and daughter-in-law, Eric (Leslie) Owens and their children, Jack and Tabitha; and one sister and brother-in-law, Cindy (Jon) Unkefer.
Services will be held Mon. at 11 a.m. in the FINEFROCK-GORDON FUNERAL HOME IN MAGNOLIA with Pastor Kenny Thomas officiating. Interment in Sandy Valley Cemetery. Friends may call Sun. from 2-4 in the FORMET-CLEVENGER & GORDON FUNERAL HOME IN CANTON. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alan's memory may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Suite E, Green, OH 44685. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.
Gordon (330)866-9425
Published in The Repository on Mar. 15, 2019