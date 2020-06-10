Alan G. Dover
1965 - 2020
Alan G. Dover

Age 55, of Navarre died Monday June 8, 2020 unexpectedly in his home. Born March 31, 1965 in East Liverpool, Ohio. He was a Navarre resident for the past nine years prior to which he resided in Canton. Alan was employed by Mini Food Mart. He was a member of the Canton Community Church. Alan was an exceptionally talented piano player. He had started playing the piano for his church at the age of 12.

Preceded in death by his father, Ervin Dover. He is survived by his mother, Lera Dover; a special family member and friend, Brian Witzberger; a sister and brother-in-law, Stephanie and Tim Parsons; a niece and spouse, Ashley and Kevin Knollman; a nephew, Matthew Parsons; Alan was excited to becoming a great uncle to the expectant Tess Noelle Knollman.

In remembrance of Alan, the family would like for everyone to hug someone special to them. A graveside service will be Friday June 12, 2020 at 10:00 am in North Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Keith Brown officiating.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Repository on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Graveside service
10:00 AM
North Lawn Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

