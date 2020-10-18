Alan R. Dolan



11/30/44 – 10/12/20



Alan Ray Dolan (1944-2020), 75, of Jackson Township, passed away on October 12, 2020, after a courageous fight against Multiple Myeloma and Acute Leukemia. Alan, son of the late Robert F and Natalie B. Dolan was born in Big Spring, TX, and grew up in Nutley, NJ. He always said that he came to WV to attend college and discovered there was more than cement and asphalt and never moved back to NJ. He was a graduate of Nutley HS and West Liberty State University. While in college, he ran track and became a life member of Delta Sigma Pi, business fraternity; serving as president of the Delta Omega Chapter 1965-66. He served proudly in the U S Air Force. Alan retired from American Electric Power after 18 years and then worked with Ernie's Bike Shop for 20 years. Alan became a true environmentalist. He was a member of Canton Audubon Society since 1976; serving as president for 30 years. He also served as 1stVP, secretary, program chair, field trip chair and was the newsletter editor since 1980. Alan served as a regionally elected National Board Member for the National Audubon Society for eight years. He was a member of The Wilderness Center since 1975 and a board member of the Wilderness Center since 1977. He was a board member of the Friends of Stark Parks. Alan was quite honored to have the Wildlife Viewing Room at Stark Park's Wildlife Conservation Center named for him and his wife, Lee. He also was awarded the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award by Stark Parks. Alan was a former member of Stark County Bicycle Club, serving as president for 2 years. He was a life member of the League of American Bicyclists and the Eastern Tandem Bike Club, attending thirty-five rallies and serving on the board of directors and as secretary for 2 years. He was also very active with Relay for Life.



He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rosalie (Lee) Dolan. He is also survived by his sister, Gail (Ken) Wilmot of Ellsworth, ME; and nephews, Chad (Melissa) Wilmot of Ellsworth, ME and Ross (Lisa) Wilmot of San Antonio, FL.



Internment will take place at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church when the COVID danger is over, as Alan was very careful and concerned about the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, Friends of Stark Parks, The Wilderness Center or Canton Audubon Society. Heitger Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



