Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830

Alan "Cochise" Tomey


1944 - 2020
Alan "Cochise" Tomey Obituary
Alan "Cochise" Tomey

Alan was taken from us on February 22, 2020 at the age of 75. He was born in Canton, Ohio on June 10, 1944 to Mike and Badea Tomey. He went to Belden Grade School and Timken Vocational High School. Alan served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War on the front lines as a paramedic, where he was wounded and received a Purple Heart. He was also a Canton City Police Officer; he then moved to Florida to live, and returned back, working at Republic Steel. Most in Canton did not know him as Alan, but as "Cochise."

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Mike and Badea Tomey; three sisters, Marlene (Tomey) Boothe, Katherine (Tomey) Martinez, and Jacqui (Tomey) Rados; two nephews, Christopher Rados and Robert "Bob" Best, who was also his Godson. Survived by his two brothers, David Tomey, whom he lived with and took care of him while he was sick, Michael Tomey; and sister, Carol (Tomey) (Don) Boord; Robin Welch, who was not only his niece, but the one who would light up his days at the nursing home. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and one aunt.

There will be no calling hours. Memorial donations may be sent to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church.

Rossi (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 25, 2020
