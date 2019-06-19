Home

Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
St. James Catholic Church
Albena M. "Bena" Corsi


1923 - 2019
Albena M. "Bena" Corsi Obituary
Albena M. "Bena" Corsi

Together Again

Age 96, of Waynesburg, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. She was born April 24, 1923 in Canton, a daughter of the late James and Lucy (Baldezarro) Grossi, and had been a resident of the Malvern/Waynesburg area all her life. Bena was retired from Sandy Valley Local Schools where she worked in the cafeteria. She previously worked at the Hoover Co. and also volunteered at Aultman Hospital for 14 years. Bena was a member of St. James Catholic Church and helped on many church dinners.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Corsi, on Feb. 16, 1987; two brothers and two sisters, Marvin and Julius Grossi, Virginia Giaquinta and Mary Petrucci; and a great-grandson, Luca Corsi. She is survived by two sons and a daughter, David Corsi, Dennis (Suzette) Corsi, and Kathleen Marie Corsi; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, John (Kate) Corsi and their sons, Ethan and Ryan, Denise (Tim) Smith, and their daughters, Aubrey and Scarlett, Anthony (Laura) Corsi, and Summer Corsi.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 1:30 p.m. in St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Joseph Zamary as Celebrant. Interment will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday 6-8 p.m. at the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on June 19, 2019
