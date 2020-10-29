Albert A. LomazzoAge 88 of Canton, passed away Monday morning. Born in Canton to the late Carmine and Levia (Rossi) Lomazzo, he was a 1950 graduate of Lincoln High School and a 1954 graduate of John Carroll University. While working at United Airlines Albert attended night school to study law. In his younger days his favorite trips were to Las Vegas. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in North Canton. Albert retired in 1988 after a 33 year career as a Senior Service Agent with United Airlines.He is survived by his sister, Leonore Danner of Atlanta, Ga.; nephews, Michael Danner, John and wife Jean Danner, Mark Danner; and niece, Brenda and husband Mike Last.There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated at St. Paul Catholic Church in North Canton with Rev. Fr. Matthew Zwilling celebrant. Interment was in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please request a memorial mass in Albert's name at St. Paul Catholic Church in North Canton.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)