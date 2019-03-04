|
|
Albert Conklin
"Together Again"
age 93, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was residing at Sprenger Health Care of Massillon. His caregivers there were very special to him and enjoyed taking care of their beloved "Doc". He was born and raised in East Liverpool Ohio and spent most of his adult life in North Lawrence Ohio. He served in the Airforce in World War II. He loved sports, especially the Massillon Tigers! He had a Podiatry practice in Massillon for 38 years and was loved by his patients. After Al retired he spent Winters in Ft. Myers, Florida with his wife and they had many friends at The Corkscrew Woodlands.
Albert is survived by his loving daughters and sons-in-law: Sue and Bill Crottinger, Patty and Dave Johnson, and Nancy Farber. His loving granddaughters, Kasey, Kristi, and Sara. His sweet great grandchildren: Hayley, Ryan, Michael, and Matthew. He was preceded in death by his angel of a wife (for 57 years), Fern; sister, Norma; and brother, Allen.
There will be a private celebration of life with his immediate family. In Lieu of flowers, please do a good deed for another. He would love that!
Published in The Repository on Mar. 4, 2019