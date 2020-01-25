|
Albert DiLoreto
The world has lost a good man. Albert DiLoreto, 94, passed away peacefully at home January 23, 2020. He was born in Canton, Ohio, May 22, 1925, to immigrants Michael and Emelia (Colaiacovo) DiLoreto. Growing up in the Southwest End, he was always proud of his Italian heritage, but he also came to
"Together on
the Road Again"
understand and appreciate the hardships his parents endured so he could be an American. Al was drafted out of Lincoln High School to serve in the Army during World War II. He soldiered across Europe with the Fighting 69th Division. In 1949, he married Polly Morris, and they shared 61 years together which they devoted to family and friends, enjoying many miles traveled in their motorhomes. Albert lovingly attended to his widowed sisters, Nancy Miller of Jupiter, FL, and Mary Maier of Canton, until their passings. "Uncle Al" is a beloved figure to his nieces and nephews. Even after no longer working as a heavy equipment operator, "Big Al" remained an active and proud member of the Ohio Operating Engineers, IUOE Local 18. A Life Member with 68 years of service, he especially enjoyed the fraternity of fellow retired Operators.
Left to cherish his memory, and the lessons he taught by example, are his children and their spouses: Steve and Kathleen DiLoreto of Canton South, Susan and Jim Borland of Louisville, and Tina and Jeff Cox of Jupiter, FL. "Alpo" stories will be oft-repeated by his grandchildren,and told to their children: Kerryann (Josh Brownell) DiLoreto; Lorelei DiLoreto; Daniel DiLoreto; Michele (Brian) Martin, her daughters Makayla and Kelsea, and grandson Elijah; Melissa (Erik) Hann and their daughters Gianna and Kiersten; Tiffany Hilton; Mark (Elizabeth) Hilton. The family sincerely appreciates the friendship and attentiveness of Dad's neighbors, and the compassionate assistance of the Veterans' Administration, Aultman Hospice, and Al's home care aides.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church with the Rev. Fr. David Weikart officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday from 3-5 pm at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd SW. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 25, 2020