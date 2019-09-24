Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Albert E. Sanders Jr.


1962 - 2019
Albert E. Sanders Jr. Obituary
Albert E. Sanders, Jr.,

57, of Canton, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. He was born in Canton on Aug. 5, 1962 and was a 1981 graduate of Tuscarawas Valley High School. Albert was employed as a mold maker with Chocolate Creations for over 20 years. He was an avid collector of bears and had a great sense of humor. He was a very hardworking man and enjoyed woodworking. Albert will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

He was preceded in death by his father, Albert E. Sanders Sr. and his nephew, Derrick Busto. He leaves his mother, Emma Sanders; siblings, Joseph (Carol) Sanders, Elizabeth (Jeff) Scott, Larry T. Sanders, Vera Sanders and Don Sanders; numerous nieces and nephews and he loved his step grandchildren deeply.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd SW Canton, OH 44710. Burial will follow in East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to help with expenses. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 24, 2019
