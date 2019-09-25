Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Albert E. Sanders Jr.


1962 - 2019
Albert E. Sanders Jr. Obituary
Albert E. Sanders, Jr.,

Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd SW Canton, OH 44710. Burial will follow in East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to help with expenses.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 25, 2019
