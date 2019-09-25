|
Albert E. Sanders, Jr.,
Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd SW Canton, OH 44710. Burial will follow in East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to help with expenses. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 25, 2019