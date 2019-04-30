|
Albert F. "Stub" Beighle 1956-2019
Age 62, of Canton died Saturday, April 27, 2019 in his home. Born July 31, 1956 in Charleston, W.Va. to the late Earl J. Sr and Opal M. (Nichols) Beighle. He was a Canton resident most of his life and a 1974 graduate of Canton South High School. He was formerly employed by D&D Trucking and the M. Conley Company. Stub enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding Harleys with his good friend, George.
He is survived by three sisters and brothers-in-law, Barbara and Russell Casto, Betty Schmucker, Jackie and Mike McCourry; one brother and sister-in-law, Earl and Brenda Beighle; three step children, Stephen Rine, Kelly (Jason) Anthony, Dawn Rine; several step grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Sunset Hills Memory Gardens, 7920 Frank Rd, N. Canton, OH 44720. Friends may call Wednesday from 6 – 8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 30, 2019