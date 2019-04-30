Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunset Hills Memory Gardens
7920 Frank Rd
N. Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Beighle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert F. "Stub" Beighle


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Albert F. "Stub" Beighle Obituary
Albert F. "Stub" Beighle 1956-2019

Age 62, of Canton died Saturday, April 27, 2019 in his home. Born July 31, 1956 in Charleston, W.Va. to the late Earl J. Sr and Opal M. (Nichols) Beighle. He was a Canton resident most of his life and a 1974 graduate of Canton South High School. He was formerly employed by D&D Trucking and the M. Conley Company. Stub enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding Harleys with his good friend, George.

He is survived by three sisters and brothers-in-law, Barbara and Russell Casto, Betty Schmucker, Jackie and Mike McCourry; one brother and sister-in-law, Earl and Brenda Beighle; three step children, Stephen Rine, Kelly (Jason) Anthony, Dawn Rine; several step grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Sunset Hills Memory Gardens, 7920 Frank Rd, N. Canton, OH 44720. Friends may call Wednesday from 6 – 8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now