Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Entombment
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
2698 Broadway Ave. NE.
Louisville, OH
Albert G. Endress


1927 - 2019
Albert G. Endress "Together Again"

92, of Louisville passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. He was born Feb. 7, 1927 in Canton, Ohio to the late Joseph and Theresa Endress. Albert served in the U.S. Army Air Corp as an operating engineer. He retired from the Canton City Schools. Albert enjoyed, fishing, watching T.V. especially professional wrestling and movies.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Gabriella and granddaughter, Corina Swarts. Albert is survived by his sons, Mark and Rick

Endress; daughter, Corinne Swarts (Chad Funk).

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Entombment Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 2698 Broadway Ave. NE., Louisville, Ohio 44641.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Wishes Can Happen, 1170 S. Main St. North Canton, Ohio 44720 or www.wishescanhappen.org in honor of his granddaughter, Corina. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome. com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2019
