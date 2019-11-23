Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Entombment
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
2698 Broadway Ave. NE.
Louisville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Endress
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert G. Endress

Send Flowers
Albert G. Endress Obituary
Albert G. Endress

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Entombment Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 2698 Broadway Ave. NE., Louisville, Ohio 44641. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Wishes Can Happen, 1170 S. Main St. North Canton, Ohio 44720 or www.wishescanhappen.org in honor of his granddaughter, Corina. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome. com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -