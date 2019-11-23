|
|
|
Albert G. Endress
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Entombment Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 2698 Broadway Ave. NE., Louisville, Ohio 44641. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Wishes Can Happen, 1170 S. Main St. North Canton, Ohio 44720 or www.wishescanhappen.org in honor of his granddaughter, Corina. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome. com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 23, 2019