Albert G. "Garf" Garofalo
age 91 of Louisville, passed away Thursday evening. Born in Canton to the late Sevario and Ernestina Garofalo, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Tina Garofalo and brothers, Leonard and Fausto J. Garofalo, Sr. He was a graduate of Timken Vocational High School. Albert went to work for the Timken Company right from high school and retired after 43 years of service as a welder. He was an avid bowler, golfer, fisherman, and an avid sports fan. He was also an artist, and woodcarver.
He is survived by his wife, Donna M. (Smith) Garofalo; children, Christina King, Ted (Pam) Garofalo, Mike (Diana) Garofalo, Bill (Terri) Hane, Wendy (Jim) Ramsey; twelve grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Robertsville Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 2, 2019