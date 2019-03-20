Home

Reed Funeral Home
ALBERT HALE Jr.


Albert Hale Jr. 1942-2019

76, passed away on March 17, 2019. He was born on December 14, 1942 the son of the late Albert & Mary Hale Sr. He retired from the Gregory Galvanizing Company after 36 years of service. Albert had many accomplishments but his greatest was his love for his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; great-grandson, Tristan Hale; sisters, Mary Ellen, and Norma Jean; and brother, Bud. Albert is survived by his loving family, daughters, Annette (Scot) Manly, and Barbara (Chuck) Black; son, Mark (Dana) Hale; grandchildren, Craig (Alicia) Manly, Mason Hale, Bret Manly, Brittaney (Beau) Crossen, Jenna (Jason) Turner, and Emily Hale; great-grandchildren, Lana Hale, Katherine Turner, Aubrey Hale, Adalynn Manly, Brooke Crossen, and Reagan Turner; sister, Shirley; brother, Dewey; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Danbury of Massillon for all their love, care and support. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Published in The Repository on Mar. 20, 2019
