Albert J. Grubish "Together Again"age 91 of Canton, passed away Thursday, September 10th. Born in Canton to the late Joseph and Anna (Fabianich) Grubish he was preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline M. (DeWalt) Grubish, brother John and sisters Rose and Mary.Albert was a graduate of Timken Vocational High School, a member of the Basilica of St. John the Baptist and the North Canton Elks. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He loved golf and was an estimator in the construction business throughout his working career. After his retirement, he volunteered as a tax preparer and a poll worker. Albert is survived by his children Larry Grubish, Karen Abbott, Anna (Rick) Paumier, seven grandchildren; Kacey and Lindsey Abbott, Larry (Christina) Grubish, Amie (Nate) Perez, Jacquie (Ben) Ash, Tony and Mike Paumier, three great grandchildren, siblings Don Grubish, Josephine DiBattista, Jim Grubish, Bill Grubish.Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, September 22nd from 10 to 11 am at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am with the Very Reverend John E. Sheridan, STL officiating. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)