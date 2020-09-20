1/1
Albert J. Grubish
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert J. Grubish "Together Again"

age 91 of Canton, passed away Thursday, September 10th. Born in Canton to the late Joseph and Anna (Fabianich) Grubish he was preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline M. (DeWalt) Grubish, brother John and sisters Rose and Mary.

Albert was a graduate of Timken Vocational High School, a member of the Basilica of St. John the Baptist and the North Canton Elks. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He loved golf and was an estimator in the construction business throughout his working career. After his retirement, he volunteered as a tax preparer and a poll worker. Albert is survived by his children Larry Grubish, Karen Abbott, Anna (Rick) Paumier, seven grandchildren; Kacey and Lindsey Abbott, Larry (Christina) Grubish, Amie (Nate) Perez, Jacquie (Ben) Ash, Tony and Mike Paumier, three great grandchildren, siblings Don Grubish, Josephine DiBattista, Jim Grubish, Bill Grubish.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, September 22nd from 10 to 11 am at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am with the Very Reverend John E. Sheridan, STL officiating. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rossi Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rossi Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rossi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved