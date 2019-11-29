|
Albert J. Kline
age 67, of Canton, passed away in his home on Tuesday October 29, 2019. He was born on May 5, 1952 in New Haven, Connecticut to Robert and Eleanor (Clifford) Kline. He graduated from The Morgan School (Clinton, CT) in 1970 where he was an All-American and All-State in soccer and basketball. He attended Eastern Connecticut State College where he was a member of the soccer team. He had a passion for coaching and often attended sporting events of all kinds. He was a Grateful Dead fan, loved being outdoors, and was fond of animals.
He is survived by mother-in-law Kay Wallace, former wife and mother of his children Karen Kline, daughter Margaret (Kline) Counts and husband, Brett, of Columbus, son James Kline of Chicago, and son Patrick Kline and wife, Ashley, of Bolivar; three grandchildren, brother Robert J. Kline and wife, Jodeen, of Florida, nephew Robert L. Kline of Florida, niece Sarah (Kline) Mazzaferro of Massachusetts, and two great nephews.
Per Al's request there will not be services. If you would like to honor Al, we ask that you donate to the Perry High School Wellness center or your local YMCA.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 29, 2019