Albert John Imbornoni

Albert John Imbornoni Obituary
Albert John Imbornoni

age 94, passed away on April 3, 2020. He was born on Aug. 20, 1925, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Albert and Elizabeth Imbornoni. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Pratt Institute and a Master's degree in administrative engineering from New York University. Al had a successful career in technical marketing and consulting. He moved his family to Canton, Ohio, in 1963 to take a position with Diebold. He later worked for Battelle Memorial Institute marketing consulting services. In 2000, following his retirement, he moved to Sun Lakes, Ariz.

Al was preceded in death by his first wife, Eleanor Marie; his second wife, Patricia Ann, and his dear friend and companion, Ruth Klarfeld. He is survived by his three sons and their wives, Stephen and Laura, John and Christie, and Brian and Wendy; four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Lauren, Brent and Julie; and one great-granddaughter, Kyler. Al was generous and considerate, with a keen sense of humor. He was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home with services to be scheduled at a later date. For memorials, please consider a donation to Al's favorite charity, . Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2020
