|
|
Albert Joseph Cecconi
age 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 16, 2019. He was born June 6, 1926 in Canton, Ohio.
Beloved husband of 64 years to Mary Rose (Pandoli) Cecconi who predeceased him on August 8, 2014. Also predeceased are son Dean J. Cecconi, parents Adam and Iba (Contrucci) and brother Richard Cecconi. He will be deeply missed by beloved children and all of his family, Thomas and Kimberly (Polosky), Greg and Traci (Briggs) and Janet Cecconi. Held in loving memory by grandchildren Dean (Beth) , Elizabeth (Nando), Lauren (Joel), Kelly (Stephen), Adam (Shannon) and Alison Cecconi and great-grandchildren Meghan, Elliot, Miles and Adelaide.
A devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Albert proudly served in the United States Army as a Staff Sgt during World War II. During his military service he spent time in France, Austria, Belgium, Holland, Switzerland, Italy and Germany. He served in the Military Government office in Germany and fought in the Battle of the Bulge during the winter of 1944. He was a member of a Rifle Company and served in Military Govt. at Regimental Headquarters. Albert graduated from McKinley High School in 1943 and attended Kent State University. He worked as a carpenter building houses for 20 years and another 20 years leading the Higbee/Dillard Company carpentry crew. Albert was a Pastoral Care volunteer at Mercy Medical Center for 17 years, and was a member of his church choir. His integrity and unconditional love shaped his family and will guide them through the years ahead.
Albert's life will be celebrated at Christ the Servant Parish where he and Mary Rose were founding members. The family would like to express their deep gratitude for the loving care received at Mercy Medical Center, Mercy Hospice and Windsor Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ the Servant Parish for use by the Adult Choir. Calling hours will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Rossi Family Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ the Servant Parish Monday at 10 a.m.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Rep Thurs 10/17
$415.57
Published in The Repository on Oct. 17, 2019