Murray Funeral Home
249 S. Mill Street
Fredericksburg, OH 44627
330-695-3415
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kidron Mennonite Church
3987 Kidron Rd.
Kidron, OH
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kidron Mennonite Church
3987 Kidron Rd.
Kidron, OH
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Kidron Mennonite Church
3987 Kidron Rd.
Kidron, OH
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Kidron Mennonite Church
3987 Kidron Rd.
Kidron, OH
More Obituaries for Albert Glick
Albert Junior Glick


1938 - 2019
Albert Junior Glick Obituary
Albert Junior Glick 1938-2019

81, of Orrville went to heaven peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at his home following a long battle with cancer. He was born in Sugarcreek, Ohio on April 28, 1938 to the late Albert and Malinda (Mullet) Glick and married Elaine Zook of Pennsylvania on Jan. 1, 1959. They were blessed with 13 children. He graduated from Washington High School in 1956 and he built new homes most of his life. He enjoyed gardening and hunting and after retiring, his mini farm which included raising white tail deer. Albert accepted Christ as his Savior in his youth and remained faithful to the Lord all his life. He was a part of Calvary Christian Fellowship in Orrville.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Elaine; his children, Lorraine (Marvin) Weaver and Loren (Barbara) Glick both of Orrville, Lanette (John) Glick of Massillon, Eldon (Karen) Glick of Carthage, N.Y., Marilene (James) Atnip of Cody, Wyo., Nelson (Clara) Glick of Hardin, Mont., Joanna (Walter) Zimmerman of Loudonville, Kevin (Marlene) Glick of Dalton, Hiram Glick of Massillon, Lois (Dave) Allison of Strasburg, Joseph (Charlene) Glick of Massillon and Angela (Nathan) Hostetler of Wooster; 89 grandchildren, 78 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Daniel (Helen) Glick and James (Ruth) Glick and two sisters, Dena (Avery) Sollenberger and Ruth Anna (Chester) Musser. He was preceded in death by his son, Nathan Glick; three grandchildren; a great-grandchild; four brothers, Owen, Jacob, Paul and Earl Glick and two sisters, Mattie Grabill and Esther Beegle.

Services will be Monday, June 10th at 10:30 a.m. at Kidron Mennonite Church, 3987 Kidron Rd., Kidron, OH with Calvary Christian Fellowship ministers Marvin and Jason Weaver officiating. Friends may call Sunday from 1-4 and 5-8 p.m. and one hour prior to services on Monday at the Church. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, North Lawrence. Murray Funeral Home in Fredericksburg is handling arrangements.

Murray Funeral Home
Published in The Repository on June 6, 2019
