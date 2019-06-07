Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray Funeral Home
249 S. Mill Street
Fredericksburg, OH 44627
330-695-3415
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kidron Mennonite Church
3987 Kidron Rd.
Kidron, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kidron Mennonite Church
3987 Kidron Rd.
Kidron, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Kidron Mennonite Church
3987 Kidron Rd.
Kidron, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Kidron Mennonite Church
3987 Kidron Rd.
Kidron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Glick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Junior Glick


1938 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Albert Junior Glick Obituary
Albert Junior

Glick

Services will be Monday, June 10th at 10:30 a.m. at Kidron Mennonite Church, 3987 Kidron Rd., Kidron, OH with Calvary Christian Fellowship ministers Marvin and Jason Weaver officiating. Friends may call Sunday from 1-4 and 5-8 p.m. and one hour prior to services on Monday at the Church. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, North Lawrence. Murray Funeral Home in Fredericksburg is handling arrangements.

Murray Funeral Home
Published in The Repository on June 7, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.