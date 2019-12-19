Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunset Hills Memory Gardens
Albert L. Sheldon Jr.


1932 - 2019
Albert L. Sheldon Jr. Obituary
Albert L. Sheldon Jr.

87, of North Canton passed away on December 17, 2019. Albert was born in Gallion, Ohio on May 5, 1932 to the late Albert and Louise Sheldon Sr. He retired from the Babcock & Wilcox Co., loved watching TV and cheering on the Cleveland Indians.

Preceded in death by his wife, Shirley and grandson, George Penrod. He is survived by his children, Lorrie Sheldon Sommers, Jane Sheldon Mickley, Robbie McMichael, Jack (Dana) McMichael Jr. and Lisa (James) Cooner; 10 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and his beloved dog, Biskie.

Chapel service will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday December 20, 2019 at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens with Amy Downard officiating. The family invites you to visit

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 19, 2019
