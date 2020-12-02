1/1
Albert Moag Jr.
1927 - 2020
Albert Moag Jr.

93, of Canton passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was born October 28, 1927, in Canton, Ohio to the late Albert and Beulah Moag. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps, during World War II. Albert retired from Matlack Trucking in 1985 after 35 years of service. He was a member of Canton VFW Post #3747, Stark County Bicycle Club and was an avid bowler belonging to many leagues in the Canton area.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline; brother, James Moag; sisters, Beatrice Muir, Betty Hoose and Evelyn Sandavol; special friend, Doris Pruitt. Albert is survived by his son, Albert (Rhonda) Moag and daughter, Carlene (Harry) Murray; five grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, December, 4, 2020 at 1:00pm at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 2698 Broadway Ave. NE Louisville, Ohio 44641. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
