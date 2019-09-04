Home

Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE
52 BRYANT ST
Alliance, NC 28509
(252) 745-4966
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Oriental Cemetery
ALBERT O. "AL" VIERHELLER Obituary
Albert O. Vierheller "Al"

passed away August 30, 2019, in North Carolina, after he fought a courageous battle of lung cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy; his children: Kristofer Trent and Kelly Juarez; his grandchildren: Raina and Miguel Juarez, and Alec Trent; his brother, Robert Vierheller (Mandy Vielheller); sisters, Sandra Leggett and Carolyn Caiazza; and niece, Patricia "Twist" Vierheller. Proceeded in death by his parents, Robert and Elma Vierheller; brother, George Vierheller; and sister, Dorothy Satterfield. Al, a flooring installer for over 40 years; a lifelong resident of Canton, Ohio; a man of many talents; he lived life to his best. A gracious, generous heart. Forever loved. Forever missed.

His graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 4th at Oriental Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Bryant Funeral Home, Alliance, NC. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance, NC., 252-745-4966
Published in The Repository on Sept. 4, 2019
