Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Grace United Church of Christ
2300 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Grace United Church of Christ
2300 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH
Burial
Following Services
Sunset Hills Memory Gardens
North Canton, OH
Albert R. Sole Obituary
Albert R. Sole

Friends and family will be received Thursday, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held Friday, 10:30 a.m., at Grace United Church of Christ, 2300 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, Ohio 44709. Additional visitation one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens where military honors will be performed.

(Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271)

www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in The Repository on Nov. 13, 2019
