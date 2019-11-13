|
Albert R. Sole
Friends and family will be received Thursday, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held Friday, 10:30 a.m., at Grace United Church of Christ, 2300 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, Ohio 44709. Additional visitation one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens where military honors will be performed.
(Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271)
www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in The Repository on Nov. 13, 2019