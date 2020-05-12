Mr. Albert Rhoden



President and owner of Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc., earned his wings and entered the gates of Heaven on May 9, 2020 at the age of 71. Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home's Canton location 729 Cherry Ave. NE Canton, Ohio 44702 and also on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home's Akron location 1101 Palmetto Ave. Akron, Ohio 44306. Condolences for the family may be sent to 1101 Palmetto Akron, Ohio 44306.



