Albert Rhoden
Mr. Albert Rhoden

President and owner of Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc., earned his wings and entered the gates of Heaven on May 9, 2020 at the age of 71. Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home's Canton location 729 Cherry Ave. NE Canton, Ohio 44702 and also on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home's Akron location 1101 Palmetto Ave. Akron, Ohio 44306. Condolences for the family may be sent to 1101 Palmetto Akron, Ohio 44306.

Published in The Repository on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
MAY
15
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
It's with Deepest Sympathy to the family, friends, and staff. Mr.Rhoden will always be remembered as kind, compassionate, and caring person. He will be dearly missed.
Chris Smith
Coworker
May 12, 2020
Prayers For The Rhoden Family During This Difficult Time Of Sorrow. I Pray God Strengthen This Family And Wrap His Loving Arms Around Them. I Thank The Rhoden Family For All The Service They Provide To Our Famiies. God Bless And Again Thank You All.
Marezella Blair
Friend
May 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
