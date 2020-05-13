Albert Rhoden
1948 - 2020
Mr. Albert Rhoden

president and owner of Rhoden Memorial Home, earned his wings and entered the gates of Heaven on May 9, 2020 at the age of 71. Albert was born on Sept. 29, 1948 in Bessemer, Ala., to Ruth Rhoden Jones and Edward Sipp. After moving to Akron in the early 60's, Albert attended Thornton Junior High and South High School where he was an accomplished athlete and became a proud graduate in the class of 1967. He attended the University of Akron and graduated in December 1974 with an associate degree in Business. He then attended Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science and graduated with his degree in 1981. He received his license by the State in 1982.

Al was the Barberton Branch NAACP President from 1988 until 1992. He is a lifetime member of both the Barberton and Akron NAACP. He was the former National President of the Dunbar-Abrams Alumni Association, where he also served as the local president. He was the past president of the South High Alumni Association. In 2005 Al was inducted into the South High Hall of Fame for his achievements on the football field. In 2009 he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the South High Hall of Fame. Al was a former Akron Parent Pee Wee football coach for the Firestone Park Rams and South.

Mr. Rhoden was a member of NFDA, OFDA, Buckeye State Funeral Directors, Phi Sigma Eta Fraternity and The Funeral Directors and Embalmer Associations of Summit and Stark Counties. He was also a life member of The Pride of Rubber Town Elks Lodge #1594 and the Canton Negro Oldtimers. He received numerous community service awards in the Akron, Canton and surrounding communities. Albert was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church, which he loved dearly, for over 45 years now under the leadership of Pastor Jeffery A. Dennis. Al was a dedicated member of the church serving as past chairman of the trustee board, greeter, usher and in any other capacity needed. Albert's lifetime goal has always been to become an owner or partner in the funeral service in a metropolitan area, and to provide funeral services that were memorable and affordable to all families in the community. He reached his goal in 1982 and became a partner in Turner and Rhoden Funeral Home. He became sole owner in 2000 and the business is now known as Rhoden Memorial Home. He opened Rhoden Memorial Home in Canton, Ohio in August of 1990.

Al was an avid sports fan who cherished spending time with his family and friends. He was especially proud of all his grandchildren and made sure they knew it by supporting them in any way he could. Mr. Rhoden also loved his community immensely and poured into it in many different ways. He touched the lives of many people and he will always be remembered for that.

He is preceded in death by parents, Ruth Rhoden Jones and Edward Sipp; mother-in-law, Gladys Campbell; sister, Sally Williams; brothers, Curtis J., Rayfield, Charles R., and Willie Rhoden; and brother-in-law, Fred Williams. Albert leaves to forever cherish his memory and continue his legacy, loving and devoted wife of 24 years, Sondra Rhoden; sons, Marcus Ruiz, Tron Rhoden (Taneah), and Jibreel Scales, Sr. (Ann); devoted daughter, Tarea Rhoden (Kevin); brother, Melvin (Elanore) Rhoden of Midlothian, Va; sister, Marie (Clyde) Thornton; sisters-in-law, Dona Harris and Sherry Campbell; special friend, Clarence Kaiser; special "son", March Ferguson; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, including special cousins from St. Louis and Alabama, faithful staff of Rhoden Memorial Homes who were also his family; other relatives and friends.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home's Canton location 729 Cherry Ave. NE Canton, Ohio 44702 and also on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home's Akron location 1101 Palmetto Ave. Akron, Ohio 44306. Condolences for the family may be sent to 1101 Palmetto Ave. Akron, Ohio 44306.

Published in The Repository on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home's Canton
MAY
15
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
May 13, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Rhoden Family. I have known Al since our Thornton jr High and South High School days...Rest In Peace..my 1967 S.H.S. classmate. You will be missed by many.
Geraldine
Classmate
May 13, 2020
Mr. Rhoden you gave my in laws home going services and was so kind to my uncles. you did a wonderful thing for many that was around and was always kind you and showed loved to everyone that came in contact with you. You were a very special man I just want to say a job well done, and enjoy Your your New Heavenly home Rest in God's Kingdom.
Marquetta Fields
Friend
May 13, 2020
To the complete Rhoden family, the Perry, Christian and Vaughn families send their deepest condolences for your lost. Al has been a friend for years and he has always been a true friend to our families and a great help to the Elks organization. He always helped whenever he was asked. Thank you for everything, my friend. God bless you all with peace and comfort.
Linda
Friend
May 13, 2020
Tron and Family, we extend our sincere thoughts and PRAYERS during this most difficult time. May THE LORD provide you with Love, Peace and Strength as you reflect on the precious memories of your Beloved. GOD BLESS!
Linda Family
Friend
May 13, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Carolyn
Acquaintance
May 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
May 12, 2020
We at Evergreen Memorial Gardens wish to give our deepest condolences to the entire Rhoden family and staff. We will keep everyone in our thoughts & prayers.
Tom
Friend
May 12, 2020
To the Entire Rhoden Family and Staff: God Bless you all during your time of sorrow. Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot Heal. Thank you all for the services you have provided for my family. will be lovingly missed.
Jacqueline Hamilton Baxter & The Entire Hamilton Family
May 12, 2020
Al Rhoden Funeral Services have been a true pillar in the Akron community for many years. May God rest your soul until we meet again. William R. Ellis, Jr., Carlton Ellis, Judith Lynn Lee and The Reporter Newspaper Staff
Judith Lee
Friend
May 12, 2020
It's with Deepest Sympathy to the family, friends, and staff. Mr.Rhoden will always be remembered as kind, compassionate, and caring person. He will be dearly missed.
Chris Smith
Coworker
May 12, 2020
Prayers For The Rhoden Family During This Difficult Time Of Sorrow. I Pray God Strengthen This Family And Wrap His Loving Arms Around Them. I Thank The Rhoden Family For All The Service They Provide To Our Famiies. God Bless And Again Thank You All.
Marezella Blair
Friend
