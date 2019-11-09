|
Albert W. Drozda "Together Again"
age 99 of Canton, passed away Friday, November 1st in Mansfield, OH. Born in Canton to the late Michael and Kathryn (Kincarit) Drozda, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Elizabeth (Margiotta) Drozda, brother John and sisters Elizabeth and Mary. Albert retired from the Ohio Power Company after 25 years of service. He was an Army veteran of World War II.
He is survived by his sons David and Richard Drozda, grandchildren Jeff (Cheryl) Drozda, Hollie (Mike) Juersivich, Scott Drozda, Brian (Alex) Drozda, and 13 great grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, November 11th from 9 to 10 am at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church with a Mass of Christian burial to follow at 10:00. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. For those who wish donations may be made to the .
