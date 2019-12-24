|
Alberta M. (Arnold) Heppner
aged 92 of Louisville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Alberta was born June 8, 1927 in Caldwell, Ohio to the late Raymond and Clara (Miller) Arnold. Alberta enjoyed quilting, reading, garage sales, and spending time with family and friends. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Alberta had a way of making those around her feel special and she will be forever missed.
In addition to her parents, Alberta is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Wilfred J. Heppner. She is survived by her daughters, Joyce Packard, Jeannette (John) Huebner and Joan Lamp; sons, James, John (Barbara), Jeff and Joseph (Jacqueline); thirteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren and four wonderful sisters.
Alberta's family will receive friends Thursday from 4-7 pm at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. A mass of Christian burial will be Celebrated Friday at 10:30 am at St. Louis Catholic Church with Fr. Robert Miller officiating. She will be laid to rest in the parish cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 24, 2019