Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Alberta M. (Arnold) Heppner


1927 - 2019
Alberta M. (Arnold) Heppner Obituary
Alberta M. (Arnold) Heppner

Alberta's family will receive friends Thursday from 4-7 pm at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. A mass of Christian burial will be Celebrated Friday at 10:30 am at St. Louis Catholic Church with Fr. Robert Miller officiating. She will be laid to rest in the parish cemetery.

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Dec. 25, 2019
