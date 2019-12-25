|
Alberta M. (Arnold) Heppner
Alberta's family will receive friends Thursday from 4-7 pm at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. A mass of Christian burial will be Celebrated Friday at 10:30 am at St. Louis Catholic Church with Fr. Robert Miller officiating. She will be laid to rest in the parish cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory
330-875-2811
Published in The Repository on Dec. 25, 2019