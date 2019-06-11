Home

ALBERTA "ROCKY" MCKIMM

ALBERTA "ROCKY" MCKIMM Obituary
Alberta "Rocky" McKimm

age 88, of Louisville, OH, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was born March 15, 1931 in East Sparta, OH, to the late Alfred and Viola (Paulus) Bungard. She was a 1951 graduate of Canton South High School; and a member of the Louisville Eagles Ladies Auxiliary. She was retired from St. Joseph Care Center.

Alberta is survived by her husband of 46 years, Dale "Nub" McKimm; two daughters and a son-in-law, Sharon (Pappas) Martinez and Crystal (Pappas) and Roland Logan; two sisters, Mary Bungard and Ellen Bungard; a brother, Richard Bungard; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Princess Pamela Morrison and two brothers, Alfred Jay and Lewis Bungard and a great-grandson, Lucas.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Rev. Dave Miday officiating. Calling hours will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Louisville Little Leopards c/o Mark Dwyer 5642 Sunland St, Louisville, OH 44641. Online condolences may be left at:

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on June 11, 2019
