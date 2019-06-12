Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
ALBERTA ROCKY MCKIMM


Alberta "Rocky" McKimm

Funeral services will be

1 p.m. Thursday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Rev. Dave Miday officiating.

Calling hours will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Louisville Little Leopards c/o Mark Dwyer 5642 Sunland St, Louisville, OH 44641. Online condolences may be left at:

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home, 330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on June 12, 2019
