Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Aldawna G. Hammel


1989 - 2019
Aldawna G. Hammel Obituary
Aldawna G.

Hammel

age 30 of Plain Twp. passed away on Nov. 17, 2019. She was born in Canton, on May 15, 1989 to Gayle (Shannon) Hammel and Kathryn (Donny) Raynard. She was a 2007 graduate of Washington High School.

A Celebration of her life will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at German Cemetery in Mineral City. Donations can be made to the family to help defray funeral expenses. For full obituary go to www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Nov. 19, 2019
