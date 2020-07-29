Alec Joseph Zugcic



Alec Joseph Zugcic, 25, passed away unexpectedly due to complications from Grave's Disease on May 8, 2020 in Kona, Hawaii.



Alec was born on September 21, 1994 in Navarre, Ohio, to Joseph Zugcic and Teresa Kimble. He is survived by his parents, Joe and Terry; his sister, Erin Haney (Jon Haney, nephew, Gavin Haney, 12 and niece, Leah Haney, 10); his grandparents, Joe and JoAnn Zugcic of New Jersey, his grandmothers, Donna Larson and Barbara Kimble, as well as numerous loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Alec loved life and started a new journey in 2018 when he moved to Honolulu, Hawaii, then to Hilo (the Big Island) and finally to Kona, Hawaii. He loved his guitar, his cat "Kit-Kat", his close friends and finding peace and harmony. Alec enjoyed the simpler things in life and donated a lot of his time to anyone that could use a helping hand, including cleaning up homeless shelters and giving to those who needed it the most.



He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store