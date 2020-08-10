1/
ALETA SUE MAY
1948 - 2020
Aleta Sue May

72, of Massillon, passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, August 5, 2020. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, April 11, 1948, a daughter to the late Robert C. and Frances R. (Terry) Cornett; she graduated from Massillon Washington High School with the Class of 1966 and remained an area resident throughout her adulthood. Sue had worked at the Convenient Food Mart on Wales Road in Massillon and at Knapp Enterprises in Perry Twp. In her leisure time she enjoyed scrapbooking, crafts and spoiling her grandchildren.

Remembered as a loving mom, grandma and aunt and a devoted friend and companion, Sue is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dennis C. May; and sisters, Phyllis and Midge. She is survived by her children, Kristina (Larry) Secaur, of Akron and Michael (Stephanie) May of Garettsville; her grandchildren: Michael Secaur (and fiancée, Lexi Ohmar), Mitchell Secaur, Max, Zoey, Ollie and Rylan May; several cousins; nieces and nephews; and her very dear friend, Larry Becker, of Massillon.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Minister Bruce Williams will officiate. Burial at Brookfield Cemetery followed by a gathering to celebrate Sue's life will follow at a later date. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the service, from 1-2:00 p.m. in the funeral home. For your safety, convenience and comfort, the service will be live-streamed beginning at 2:00 p.m. If you do choose to attend, wearing a face mask is essential and social distancing protocols will be observed. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at: www.atkinsonfeucht.com Please Note: Information regarding details of the gathering to take place will be communicated by the family to those who sign the on-line guestbook so please be sure to sign!



330-833-4193


Published in The Repository on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
AUG
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
