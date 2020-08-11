1/
ALETA SUE MAY
Aleta Sue May

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Minister Bruce Williams will officiate. Burial at Brookfield Cemetery followed by a gathering to celebrate Sue's life will follow at a later date. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the service, from 1-2:00 p.m. in the funeral home. For your safety, convenience and comfort, the service will be live-streamed beginning at 2:00 p.m. If you do choose to attend, wearing a face mask is essential and social distancing protocols will be observed.

Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at:

www.atkinsonfeucht.com Please Note: Information regarding details of the gathering to take place will be communicated by the family to those who sign the on-line guestbook so please be sure to sign!



330-833-4193


Published in The Repository on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
AUG
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Memories & Condolences
August 10, 2020
Sue was a wonderful caring person and a fantastic neighbor she is missed greatly by my Aunt Ann and myself
Cindy Clark
Neighbor
August 10, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss I am Denny 2 nd cousin My dad Denzil Piggott used to go walking with your mom. My dad passed away august 2 nd . May God wrap his arms around you in your time of need.
janet mccord
Family
