Aleta Sue May
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Minister Bruce Williams will officiate. Burial at Brookfield Cemetery followed by a gathering to celebrate Sue's life will follow at a later date. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the service, from 1-2:00 p.m. in the funeral home. For your safety, convenience and comfort, the service will be live-streamed beginning at 2:00 p.m. If you do choose to attend, wearing a face mask is essential and social distancing protocols will be observed.
Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at: www.atkinsonfeucht.com
Please Note: Information regarding details of the gathering to take place will be communicated by the family to those who sign the on-line guestbook so please be sure to sign!
